Move in ready bi level home! Lower level great for entertaining. Stay-over guest or in-law suite. NEW, NEW AND NEWER!!! Roof 2022. Water heater 2023. AC/furnace2020. Dishwasher 2022 microwave 2022. Refrigerator 2022. Washer 2021/dryer 2019. Grand foyer-very spacious home. 5 Large bedrooms. Main bedroom ensuite w/walking closet. 3 baths, storage closets in 2 baths. FP. Large living area up & down. 2 full kitchens. 3 car garage has pull down stairs to area with plywood flooring for storage. Garage also completely finished with large wall cabinets for storage. Cathedral/vaulted ceilings. Crown molding. Prada granite counter tops w/glass back splash. SS appliances with 5 burner stove. High end touch activated faucet has self-turnoff in 2 min. Custom classic cherry cabinets. Pewter hinges and handles. High quality laminate wood floors. High quality light and fan fixtures. Large finished laundry room with storage and walk out to back yard and 4 patios. Vinyl fenced yard w/above ground pool.