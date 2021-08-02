5 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $589,000

Custom built, BRICK two story home w/ 5 bedrooms, plus den & playroom only 7yrs young! OPEN CONCEPT, clean modern style home that is spacious & inviting! Two-story ceiling, wet bar, 2 fireplaces plus rough-in in the unfinished basement for a third. Main floor Laundry & Den. Spacious Master with over-sized Master Bath that offers whirlpool tub & steam shower, double bowl sink. Guest bedroom with en-suite. Upper level catwalk to playroom or 2nd office. Spacious kitchen offers LG SS appliances, Black Galaxy Granite, tile backsplash, induction cooktop, double oven and vented microwave. Four zone heating & cooling. 2 furnaces & 2 A/C. Security cameras, state-of-the-art audio system, intercom system. Much of the lighting in the home is cost efficient LED fixtures. Built-in propane grill area w/ granite top. Whole house vacuum system. Spray foam insulation for energy efficiency, back up generator, additional 2000 sqf of unfinished basement plumbed for kitchen & bath. Home automation system.