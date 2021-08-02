You won't be disappointed in this IMPRESSIVE, CUSTOM BUILT, 2 story home! Featuring 5 spacious bedrms, 4 bths, a finished basement with an enormous rec room and 3/4 bath, and a 3 car garage. The upstairs has a massive Master Bedroom Suite w/ Master Bath with custom closet, 3 additional bedrooms, and a finished laundry room. As you enter this home you will be greeted by a spacious foyer that opens up to a beautiful staircase. The main level also has a 5th bedroom with a full bath (making this home great for related living). The enormous Kitchen has Custom (Soft Close Cabinets) with Granite Counter Tops and opens up to the Great Room which showcases a beautiful stone fireplace! 9 ft ceilings, hand scraped hardwood flrs throughout, dining room with 11ft ceilings, and Custom Tray ceilings throughout! Fenced in Backyard with a wrought iron fence. Newly Landscaped, professionally painted, and much, much more! Incredible attention to detail throughout and TRULY is a MUST SEE!
5 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $679,900
