5 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $697,000

Luxury living at its best! The seller has spared no expense on the details of this 5 BR 3 bath modern ranch, with over 4000 sq feet of finished living space. Gorgeous Porcelain Tile throughout main level and master bedroom, Custom Kalco Allegri Lina Lighting in entry , dining, living room and kitchen. The Living room features a custom fireplace that opens up to kitchen with custom cabinets, Quartz counter tops, custom back-splash, stainless appliances and more. Master bathroom features a walk-in closet, custom Shower/Tub room with amazing tile work. The lower level featuresa large great room, custom fireplace, workout room which can be converted into a 6 bedroom. The basement is plumbed out and set up for a bar area as well. The house is set up with dualzoned heating and cooling,3.5 car heated garage, custom landscaping and more. Crown Point schools

