Welcome home to your cozy ranch style home featuring 5 bedrooms and 2 FULL bathrooms! The open concept main level is filled with plenty of natural sunlight and lovely vinyl plank flooring throughout. There are 3 great size bedrooms with wonderful closet space and a beautifully remodeled bathroom and the kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the large rec room in the basement with 2 MORE bedrooms and your second FULL bathroom. There is a deep 1 car detached garage and a car port connecting the garage to the home. Don't miss out on making this wonderful home yours!