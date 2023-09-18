*** NEWLY REMODELED***Don't let this one slip on by. New kitchen appliances, new bathroom amenities, hardwood floors have been refinished, fresh paint, fixtures, and flooring. Primary bedroom has on suite bath. This 5 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath is ready to be called home. 2 car detached garage has new siding, new side door, garage door opener and drywall inside.Schedule your showing today!!