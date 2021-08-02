BIG BEAUTIFUL 5 BED/2.75 BATHS BI-LEVEL IS ENTERING THE DRYWALL STAGE! WILL BE READY FOR A NEW OWNER SOON! When completed, the home will boast Cathedral ceilings in the living room, Big bright kitchen with white cabinets, Master suite with Tray ceiling, master bath and finished lower level Family room! Large deck off kitchen for entertaining! Stay tuned as more pictures will be added!
5 Bedroom Home in Griffith - $269,900
