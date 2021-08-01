Own your own Homestead! Here it is! St. John Township-Lake Central Schools. Firehouse and EMT's right down the street. Zoned R-3 - Could be used for multi-family units. Huge 1280 sf concrete garage/workshop. 1-bdrm apartment can be rented for $600/month. New Well Pump, New Furnace, New Well Tank. House has 4 bedrooms, one on main floor and 3 upstairs. You can have livestock (horses, sheep, goats, chickens, etc.) on the property. Property can be subdivided and sold for lots and/or spec homes. Zoned R-3 at this time. City water comes up to the property now but it is not tied in. Firehouse right down the street. Electric updated to 220 in house/garage. Property has fir trees, sugar maple trees, black walnut trees, various fruit trees and a garden with grape vines. Photos of various seasons. Property can be connected to public water if desired. Property sold as is. Approx. 3 acres with the house and another 3.0 acres of wooded land next to the house. No wetlands on the property.
5 Bedroom Home in Griffith - $279,900
