Gorgeous custom home located in Desirable Trail Creek Subdivision! Spacious 5 Bedroom and 4 Bath home with Heated 3 Car Garage has over 4,000 SQ FT. Huge Finished Basement just completed last year features Awesome Rec Area, Bar and Bath. Beautiful Oak staircase with wrought iron spindles and engineered hickory floors throughout. Open Concept floor plan. Living room with vaulted ceilings and Dining area that flows into modern kitchen with breakfast bar, SS Appliances, Granite counters along with cherry cabinets. Master bedroom suite and second bedroom or office on main floor. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms, spacious bath and laundryroom. Private lot full of nature located at the end of the Cul-de-sac. Fantastic backyard has L Shaped Deck and Swimming Pool perfect for all your Summertime Fun. Lake Central Schools and Erie Lakawana Bike Trail behind property. Don't miss it!!
5 Bedroom Home in Griffith - $499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A popular YouTuber's recently visited Gary, documenting his trip in a video that's gone viral.
The heavy hitter developer lined up a more than quarter-billion-dollar investment in a mixed-use project that will have a dramatic impact on d…
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Lamborghini and Ferrari rental club, Stan's Donuts, Texas Roadhouse, Smoothie King and NWI Customs and Detailing Inc. opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Lamborghini and Ferrari rental club, Stan's Donuts, Texas Roadhouse and NWI Customs and Detailing Inc. opening
The Whiting Empanada Fest returns to the Lake Michigan lakefront this weekend.
Anyone with information about the deaths is encouraged to contact LaPorte County Chief of Detectives Capt. Andy Hynek at 219-326-7700, extensi…