Gorgeous custom home located in Desirable Trail Creek Subdivision! Spacious 5 Bedroom and 4 Bath home with Heated 3 Car Garage has over 4,000 SQ FT. Huge Finished Basement just completed last year features Awesome Rec Area, Bar and Bath. Beautiful Oak staircase with wrought iron spindles and engineered hickory floors throughout. Open Concept floor plan. Living room with vaulted ceilings and Dining area that flows into modern kitchen with breakfast bar, SS Appliances, Granite counters along with cherry cabinets. Master bedroom suite and second bedroom or office on main floor. Upstairs you will find 3 large bedrooms, spacious bath and laundryroom. Private lot full of nature located at the end of the Cul-de-sac. Fantastic backyard has L Shaped Deck and Swimming Pool perfect for all your Summertime Fun. Lake Central Schools and Erie Lakawana Bike Trail behind property. Don't miss it!!