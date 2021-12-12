 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Hammond - $250,000

5 Bedroom Home in Hammond - $250,000

5 Bedroom Home in Hammond - $250,000

Look no further! Come check out this gem located in South Hammond! This 5 bed, 2 bath multi-level home is sure to be everything you need. It features a new roof and siding (2021), updated floors, a fresh coat of paint, a newer kitchen, updated bathrooms, an enclosed sunroom, a wide open great room, an in-wall electric fireplace, and a 2 car garage with oversize garage doors that span up to 9 feet for larger vehicles! This home is in a prime location close to shopping, major highways, schools, and just blocks away from Purdue Northwest. Don't forget to take advantage of the Homebound program offering up to $5,000 toward your down payment and also the College Bound program offering college students a full-ride scholarship! There's so much to love about this home! Make it yours today!

View More

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts