Look no further! Come check out this gem located in South Hammond! This 5 bed, 2 bath multi-level home is sure to be everything you need. It features a new roof and siding (2021), updated floors, a fresh coat of paint, a newer kitchen, updated bathrooms, an enclosed sunroom, a wide open great room, an in-wall electric fireplace, and a 2 car garage with oversize garage doors that span up to 9 feet for larger vehicles! This home is in a prime location close to shopping, major highways, schools, and just blocks away from Purdue Northwest. Don't forget to take advantage of the Homebound program offering up to $5,000 toward your down payment and also the College Bound program offering college students a full-ride scholarship! There's so much to love about this home! Make it yours today!
5 Bedroom Home in Hammond - $265,000
