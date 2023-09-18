ORIGINAL OWNER AND DEARLY LOVED PROPERTY! This 5 bedroom bi-level is surrounded by 2.77 acres and is located in one of the best parts of Hobart. It is close to schools, hospital and the downtown area. The main level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, also a country kitchen with ceramic tile. Large deck in back provides a perfect spot for relaxing on the swing, taking a nap or watching the sunset. Lower level includes 2 additional bedrooms, full bath and kitchen/living room area with complete privacy. Move in ready for mother-in-law quarters or apartment living area. Beautiful large, secluded backyard with enough room for a baseball field, many large gardens and more than enough space for entertaining. Large pole barn in the backyard includes gas heat which provides year round work area. Schedule your visit TODAY!