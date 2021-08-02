5 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $239,500

IMPRESSIVE and move-in ready 5 bdrm, 2 bth home w/ 2,100+ sq.ft. living space. Entry has solid wood stairs that lead to bright & spacious LR w/ handscraped HW floors, vaulted ceiling, & bow window. Dream kitchen features custom, solid oak cabinets w/ soft-close & roll outs, granite counters w/ breakfast bar, tiled backsplash, black SS appliances, & opens to dining area. Fully finished LL features L-shaped rec room w/ gas FP & luxury vinyl plank floors, 2 bdrms, large 3/4 bath with custom tiled shower, and laundry/utility room. Enjoy outdoor living on large, maintenance-free deck that overlooks above-ground pool w/own deck & beautiful fenced yard that backs to green space for privacy. Original owners have completed many updates to include: New Anderson 400 series windows 2016; New high efficiency furnace 2010; New roof 2012 (complete tear-off); Remodeled kitchen 2015; Remodeled lower bath 2016; Remodeled upper bath 2014; New pool liner 2014 and much more. 13-month Home Warranty.