100% COMPLETE AND READY to be YOUR NEW HOME!! MAJOR PRICE IMPROVEMENT!!! THE OYNX PLAN. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2.5 car garage. Great open concept floor plan. Kitchen features laminate flooring 42 upper cabinets, huge 84 island, granite, walk-in pantry and much more. Master bedroom is complete with walk-in closet, large tile shower and double bowl sink. Garage has insulated steel door with garage door opener and exterior keypad. 90%+ HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, HIGH EFFICIENCY WATER HEATER just to mention a few of the standard features.
5 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $427,895
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officers had been sent to the area of Cedar Lake Road and 127th Place in the first place to investigate a report of a suspicious person, Martinez said.
Aahric Whitehead, 20, died after he was shot six times in the left side of the face and head while he was seated in a Toyota SUV one of the defendants drove to the scene, records state.
Someone who bought a Hoosier Lotto ticket at a gas station adjacent to the Indiana-Illinois state line is a multi-millionaire.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: A Simple Greek closes; Poke Bros, Chick and Shake, Bean Me Up Roastery, Naf Naf Grill, Domino’s and JEM MedSpa opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: A Simple Greek closes; Poke Bros, Chick and Shake, Bean Me Up Roastery, Naf Naf Grill, Domino’s and JEM MedSpa opening
The airport authority board on Wednesday approved a contract with the firm Mead & Hunt to perform a series of analyses and forecasts.
"The Indiana legal community and the citizens of Porter County lost a giant with the passing of Judge Mary Harper," Porter County Chief Public Defender Ken Elwood said.
A motorcyclist disregarded stop sign and hit the rear driver's side door of a van occupied by three people, police said.
The water main break occurred on 73rd Avenue, near Independence Street, police said.
He allegedly stabbed the man in the stomach and back, and the victim was taken to a local hospital, police said.
The footage shows two thin teenagers wearing dark-colored hoodies and pants smash the north window of the business late Sunday night or early Monday and enter the store, police said.