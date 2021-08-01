5 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $459,900

 Skip to main content
Amazing history in this 1900, 2 Story Brick home with 5 Bedrooms & 1.5 baths located in West Creek Township on almost 6 acres. On the main floor you will find a formal living room, dining room with built-in shelves & dumb waiter to the basement, kitchen, family room & office has plenty of shelving perfect for those who would love an in home library & a 1/2 bath with a hidden door to the basement. The upstairs has the 5 Bedrooms, a full bath & laundry room & stair access to the unfinished attic. The 5th bedroom is connected to the master & could be used as a sitting room. There is a 36 x 45 pole barn, partially heated & 3 additional outbuildings on the property. There is also a 2nd home that was used as a rental property that shares the well with the main home. The 2nd home offers 2 Bedrooms & 1.5 baths. Both homes sold AS-IS! Seller will provide a Home Warranty not to exceed $600 with Full Price Offer.

