5 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $759,000

PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION! The COLORADO is a CUSTOM HOME BUILT ON YOUR WOODED LOT OF CHOICE! Stunning RANCH home with CUSTOM UPGRADES! This OPEN CONCEPT CRAFTSMAN SYTLE home offers a 3 CAR garage AND 9 FOOT CEILINGS throughout the first floor. The main level of this home boasts an amazing open GREAT ROOM with FIREPLACE open to the large kitchen with ISLAND. In this 2500 plus sq. ft. home you will have the FABULOUS PRIMARY SUITE WITH MAIN LEVEL LAUNDRY, SOAKER TUB, Large CUSTOM CLOSET WITH BUILT-INS and much more! SELECT all of you OWN CUSTOM finishes with this beautiful home! Also on the main is the GUEST/OFFICE, MUD ROOM, and large FOYER! Optional BONUS ROOM AND LOFT for extra fun gatherings! SELECT ALL OF YOU EXTERIOR COLORS AND FINISHES! Sq footage and cost to build includes finished basement. Price of home does not include lot. Buyer can put proposed construction on lot of their choice. Photos are representative of past builds.