You have got to see this Split Level Home. 5 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms !! Brand new ROOF and Hot Water Heater !! A Wooden deck off the kitchen that leads to a HUGE back yard with an Above Ground Pool !! Attached Garage !! Manicured Lawn !! Enter in the front door to the foyer that also leads to the garage. Upstairs has a beautiful Living room with Large windows that over looks the front of the property. Large eat in kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. Love to Golf ?? Close to the Turkey Creek Golf Course and near Inns Brook Country Club. Near the Bike Path!! Close to Major Shopping. Near the Highway. Don't forget to ask about Lake County Down Payment Assistance Program !! Call today to make your appointment to view this GORGEOUS Home !!