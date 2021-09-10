 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Munster - $739,900

UNDER CONSTRUCTION!! There is a new development in town! Proudly presenting this high quality and beautifully designed open concept, 5 bedroom home! Featuring main level bedroom, bath, fully equipped gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, large island, and all top line stainless steel appliances. 9 foot ceilings and amazing detail throughout, even a convenient Mudroom with built in cabinetry and huge utility closet! Upstairs you'll find the laundry, a bedroom with en-suite, and 2 additional bedrooms with Jack and Jill full bath. Huge master bedroom offers gorgeous freestanding tub, separate ceramic walk-in shower and large walk in closet in addition to custom double basin vanities! Too many thoughtful features to list!!Pictures are of prior build

