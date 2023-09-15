You deserve this exquisite new construction home in this fantastic location! With generously proportioned rooms and meticulously selected finishing touches such as: solid hardwood flooring, gourmet kitchen with quartz surface counters, maple cabinetry, and top of the line stainless appliances. Casual dining area overlooking the patio and spacious backyard. A great room featuring coffered ceilings and cozy fireplace. There is also a main floor locker room with additional closet, plus formal dining room with coffered ceiling. Upstairs master bedroom boasts crown molding, double tray ceiling, plus a luxury bath with free standing tub, walk in shower, and enormous walk in closet! 3 additional upstairs bedrooms offer walk in closets and volume ceilings. Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy all the Town of Munster has to offer! Located just minutes from 80/94 and near soon to be constructed South Shore Station for easy commute! Pictures of prior build. NEW finishes!