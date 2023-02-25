Welcome home to the Rowan, a modern two-story single-family home with plenty of space to spare! Through the front doors of the home, you are met with a large front flex room enclosed by French doors. Further into the heart of the home you are met with an open-concept great room with traditional gas fireplace, an inviting kitchen, and eat-in breakfast. Off the breakfast area, you will find a large outdoor patio for relaxing in the sunshine. The kitchen showcases Anchor-stained designer maple cabinets, granite countertops, spacious walk-in pantry, and a large island with extended counter. The main floor also features a full bedroom off the great room hall as well as a full bathroom with tub-in shower for guests. The second floor offers a private owner's suite with tiled shower and garden tub, 3 additional bedrooms, additional full guest bath, a spacious loft, and a finished laundry room.
5 Bedroom Home in Portage - $436,987
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found just more than an ounce of marijuana.
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
A car carrying two men that fled a northern Indiana traffic stop crashed into a tree less than 30 seconds later.
The leader of Methodist Hospitals is warning Indiana lawmakers significant service cuts may be ahead absent a prompt infusion of state funding…
The man was found dead Feb. 3 in an abandoned building on West Fifth Avenue in Gary.