Welcome home to the Rowan, a modern two-story single-family home with plenty of space to spare! Through the front doors of the home, you are met with a large front flex room enclosed by French doors. Further into the heart of the home you are met with an open-concept great room with traditional gas fireplace, an inviting kitchen, and eat-in breakfast. Off the breakfast area, you will find a large outdoor patio for relaxing in the sunshine. The kitchen showcases Anchor-stained designer maple cabinets, granite countertops, spacious walk-in pantry, and a large island with extended counter. The main floor also features a full bedroom off the great room hall as well as a full bathroom with tub-in shower for guests. The second floor offers a private owner's suite with tiled shower and garden tub, 3 additional bedrooms, additional full guest bath, a spacious loft, and a finished laundry room. Full Yard Sod included.
5 Bedroom Home in Portage - $439,323
