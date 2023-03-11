Welcome home to the Rowan, a modern two-story single-family home with plenty of space to spare! Through the front doors of the home, you are met with a large front flex room enclosed by French doors. Further into the heart of the home you are met with an open-concept great room with traditional gas fireplace, an inviting kitchen, and eat-in breakfast. Off the breakfast area, you will find a large outdoor patio for relaxing in the sunshine. The kitchen showcases Anchor-stained designer maple cabinets, granite countertops, spacious walk-in pantry, and a large island with extended counter. The main floor also features a full bedroom off the great room hall as well as a full bathroom with tub-in shower for guests. The second floor offers a private owner's suite with tiled shower and garden tub, 3 additional bedrooms, additional full guest bath, a spacious loft, and a finished laundry room. Full Yard Sod included.
5 Bedroom Home in Portage - $440,323
Related to this story
Most Popular
Northwest Indiana resident Jaclin Owen found herself naked and afraid in the Kalahari Desert of South Africa, just trying to survive the harsh…
At 7:47 p.m. Saturday, a Schererville police officer was told that a person inside the business had pulled out a gun.
The Northwest Indiana Green Drinks hears what's happening to all the native fish in the area.
Joshua Smith reportedly told police was returning home from Michigan City where he had drank five or six beers while watching Ultimate Fightin…
U.S. Steel laid off tin mill workers last week when it indefinitely idled its tin mill on the west side of the Gary Works steel mill.