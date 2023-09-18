Welcome to this beautifully updated home sitting on a quiet cul-de-sac boasting 5 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms!! This incredible home offers over 2368 square feet of living space with plenty of room for entertaining inside and out. This home INCLUDES an APPLIANCE PACKAGE and completely finished basement with a home office. Making your way outside you will find an OVERSIZED 2.5-car garage, large deck for entertaining and a completely fenced back yard. This home sits in an amazing location relative to shopping, dining, a great school district and only 3 miles from the Illinois border. Schedule your appointment today!
5 Bedroom Home in St. John - $359,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A popular YouTuber's recently visited Gary, documenting his trip in a video that's gone viral.
The heavy hitter developer lined up a more than quarter-billion-dollar investment in a mixed-use project that will have a dramatic impact on d…
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Lamborghini and Ferrari rental club, Stan's Donuts, Texas Roadhouse, Smoothie King and NWI Customs and Detailing Inc. opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Lamborghini and Ferrari rental club, Stan's Donuts, Texas Roadhouse and NWI Customs and Detailing Inc. opening
The Whiting Empanada Fest returns to the Lake Michigan lakefront this weekend.
Anyone with information about the deaths is encouraged to contact LaPorte County Chief of Detectives Capt. Andy Hynek at 219-326-7700, extensi…