Welcome to this beautifully updated home sitting on a quiet cul-de-sac boasting 5 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms!! This incredible home offers over 2368 square feet of living space with plenty of room for entertaining inside and out. This home INCLUDES an APPLIANCE PACKAGE and completely finished basement with a home office. Making your way outside you will find an OVERSIZED 2.5-car garage, large deck for entertaining and a completely fenced back yard. This home sits in an amazing location relative to shopping, dining, a great school district and only 3 miles from the Illinois border. Schedule your appointment today!