5 Bedroom Home in St. John - $485,740

Presenting THE COVENTRY - New construction ready for occupancy Summer 2022! This stately two-story SMART HOME w/FULL BASEMENT boasts 2,836 sq. ft. with 5 generous-sized bedrooms and 3 baths. The kitchen provides beautiful quartz counter tops, crown molding cabinets, butler pantry, built-in island w/ample seating space & SS appliances. The kitchen sits adjacent to the great room, making entertaining a breeze! Perfectly sized guest bedroom & full bathroom complete the main level. The staircase situated away from the foyer leads to a spacious loft for an added second floor living area. On the upper level you will find 4 additional bedrooms & a finished laundry room. Primary bedroom presents a walk-in closet & private full bath w/ double-bowl vanity. Fully landscaped & sodded homesite ready for it's new owners! This fabulous new development is within the highly ranked Crown Point School system & has easy access to Illinois for Chicago commuters. Low Indiana Taxes!