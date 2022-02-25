TRULY A DREAM HOME! This incredible home is located in the High End subdivision of NORTHGATE in beautiful St John, IN! This home is BRAND NEW and brought to you by TG Luxury.This home features 5 bedrooms, 3.75 bathrooms, 3500 square feet of living space, 3 car garage, full unfinished basement, an office/formal dining room, upper level laundry, and much more, all with HIGH END, LUXURY FINISHES! The main living area offers and HUGE open concept floor plan with FIREPLACE, Wood coffered ceilings, and hardwood floors. The kitchen offers a HUGE grey ISLAND, white custom cabinets, QUARTZ countertops, large dining space, and BLACK detail finishes. Off the kitchen is a mudroom and POWDER ROOM WITH TILED GLASS SHOWER! The upper level features 5 beds, ALL with vaulted or trey ceilings. The MASTER SUITE has a DREAM bathroom, with a glass, tiled shower, free-standing tub, double vanity plus makeup space, and a 12x10 WALKIN CLOSET. There a TWO FULL BATHS UPSTAIRS, one bedroom with access. MUST SEE!!
5 Bedroom Home in St. John - $559,900
