Amazing MODERN FARMHOUSE DESIGN, 5 bedroom, 4 bath, 1.5 story in The Gates of St John. MAIN LEVEL master en suite with huge walk in closet, tile shower, free standing tub and double bowl sink has it's own laundry room. Airy great room with fireplace flows into the huge kitchen with 9' island and walk-in pantry measuring 14 x 8. Covered rear patio access from both dining room and great room. Additional main level bedroom is conveniently located off the mud room and second main level bathroom. Upper level features 3 additional bedrooms, all with walk in closets, jack and jill bathroom, an additional 3/4 bath, a second laundry and a huge 18 x 13 loft. And if that's not enough there's a 13 x 24 optional bonus room! Finished 3 car garage measuring 38' wide is big enough for all your toys! All this on a beautiful cul-de-sac pond lot.
5 Bedroom Home in St. John - $584,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 21-year-old man was crossing Ridge Road when he was struck by a vehicle, according to the Highland Police Department.
- Updated
“I think we’re just heartbroken,” School Town of Highland Superintendent Brian Smith said. “I think our school community is heartbroken right now and in total shock.”
Amanda Swickard, 23, of Merrillville, was pronounced dead after officers were directed to a body face-down in the alley near 10th Avenue and Taft Street in Gary Sunday.
- Updated
"She stated that she repeatedly told him to stop," according to a charging document.
- Updated
United Steelworkers Union District 7 President Mike Millsap said many workers would receive more than $9,000 in profit-sharing after the steelmaker's second quarter earnings.
The body was discovered just before 7 p.m. Sunday in an alley near 10th Avenue and Taft Street, police said.
- Updated
The officer walked into a cloud of smoke in the room and found burned furniture, two torches commonly used for drug use, rolling papers, a glass marijuana smoking pipe and a large amount of other items, according to the incident report.
- Updated
A historic home designed by the renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright recently sold for more than $1 million in Ogden Dunes.
- Updated
The alleged victim told Portage police Saturday he met Lockhart online a few days earlier and decided to drive to Chicago to pick him up.
- Updated
"I went down, and he kicked me in the face," the man told police.