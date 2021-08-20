5 Bedroom Home in St. John - $584,900

Amazing MODERN FARMHOUSE DESIGN, 5 bedroom, 4 bath, 1.5 story in The Gates of St John. MAIN LEVEL master en suite with huge walk in closet, tile shower, free standing tub and double bowl sink has it's own laundry room. Airy great room with fireplace flows into the huge kitchen with 9' island and walk-in pantry measuring 14 x 8. Covered rear patio access from both dining room and great room. Additional main level bedroom is conveniently located off the mud room and second main level bathroom. Upper level features 3 additional bedrooms, all with walk in closets, jack and jill bathroom, an additional 3/4 bath, a second laundry and a huge 18 x 13 loft. And if that's not enough there's a 13 x 24 optional bonus room! Finished 3 car garage measuring 38' wide is big enough for all your toys! All this on a beautiful cul-de-sac pond lot.