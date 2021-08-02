The Mason by Trademark Group Development is a 3200 + sq. ft. refuge from the world located in St. Johns newest Subdivision North Gate. A personal castle, this home is loaded with luxurious amenities and DETAILS that cater to a lifestyle of comfort. Designed for entertaining, the fabulous 2 STORY GREAT ROOM is highlighted by a fireplace with surround, a wall of windows and a complete wall of built-ins. OPEN CONCEPT great room is wide open and connected to the stunning kitchen with an eat-in bar that's sure to be a favorite gathering place. From the impressive coffered and detailed ceilings to the hand-scraped hardwood flooring, unique trim moldings, custom cabinetry, sleek granite tops this home wows from every angle. Master suite is not to be missed with custom ceilings, a luxury spa-inspired bath with FREE STANDING TUB and a huge closet ready to welcome a king and queen. Additional den/5th bedroom in LL. MUST SEE!
5 Bedroom Home in St. John - $589,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kelli Kniola is charged with four counts of child molesting, two counts of child exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography, all felonies, a court document states.
- Updated
A Whiting police officer, who was working a security detail for Pierogi Fest, saw several people fighting about 1 a.m. Sunday in an alley in the 1200 block of 119th Avenue, according to court records.
- Updated
A man faces murder and other charges for the 2018 homicide of 39-year-old Davita Ward, whose body was found "burned beyond recognition" in her car.
- Updated
"Critical race theory is not a topic that we feel belongs in a K-12 classroom," Superintendent Todd Terrill said.
- Updated
A Crown Point man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening, police said.
- Updated
Kelli Kniola was caught by the purported victim on a video recording saying she abused her, "because I am a sexual deviant," according to a charging document.
- Updated
A federal grand jury has indicted Elizabeth Harris on a felony count alleging she defrauded the Social Security Administration out of $192,659.
Scott Sanders, a 57-year-old Valparaiso resident, was declared dead at the scene by the Porter County coroner's office.
- Updated
The circumstances of the vehicle theft and the man's motives are under investigation.
- Updated
A 55-year-old man wanted on multiple warrants, including charges of murder and attempted murder, has been identified as the person shot and killed by members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in Calumet City Tuesday afternoon.