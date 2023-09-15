GORGEOUS BRAND NEW 1.5 story custom built home in the Gates of St. John! Not a detail spared in the beauty. Open Concept! All bedrooms have walk in closets. Main bedroom is on the main floor with an awesome attached bath. 12' x 16 Lanai is ready for all of your summer parties. Cozy fireplace located in the great room is dialed in for the upcoming cold winter nights. Spacious kitchen includes quartz and all stainless steel appliances and a huge pantry. Lake Central School District! New 3 acre park coming soon to Parish Ave. Schedule your showing today! Professional photos to follow early next week.