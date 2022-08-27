 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St. John - $729,900

Check out this better than NEW HOME! Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to own a luxurious two story home situated on a premium lot in St. John's desirable North Gate subdivision! Upon entry, the spacious foyer and well-appointed formal dining room welcome you towards the massive great room complemented by vast cathedral ceilings and an exquisite fireplace. Directly following, the massive kitchen (feat. a quartz waterfall island, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, dry bar, and eat-in area) offers an ideal space for entertaining. Other notable highlights include expansive master bedroom (feat. an en suite bathroom w/ double vanity, custom tile shower, soaking tub, and massive walk-in closet), four additional bedrooms (main floor bedroom and guest suite w/ attached bathroom included), full basement, motorized blinds throughout, covered patio,irrigation system,3 car garage and so much MORE!! Call today for a personal tour!!!!

