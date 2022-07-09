 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in St. John - $749,900

Better than NEW! Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to own a luxurious two story home situated on a premium lot in St. John's desirable North Gate subdivision! Upon entry, the spacious foyer and well-appointed formal dining room welcome you towards the massive great room complemented by vast cathedral ceilings and an exquisite fireplace. Directly following, the massive kitchen (feat. a quartz waterfall island, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, dry bar, and eat-in area) offers an ideal space for entertaining. Other notable highlights include the expansive master bedroom (feat. an en suite bathroom w/ double vanity, custom tile shower, soaking tub, and massive walk-in closet), four additional generously sized bedrooms (main floor bedroom and guest suite w/ attached bathroom included), full basement, premium motorized blinds throughout, covered patio, landscaping & irrigation system, attached 3 car garage, and so much more! Call TODAY to schedule a tour!

