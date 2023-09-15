READY TO MOVE IN: Our Birchwood model offers 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. True hardwood floors sweep through the first floor to showcase the superior craftsmanship. Kitchen features quartz counter tops, walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances and a coffer ceiling that carries through to the open concept great room with a gas fireplace. Dining room has wainscoted walls. The fifth bedroom on the main floor has it's own private bath, this would also make for a perfect office or in-law suite. The 2nd floor has an show stopping main bedroom with full bath showcasing a freestanding soaking tub and large custom tiled shower. The 2nd bedroom has it's own private bathroom and walk-in closet. Bedroom 3 and 4 share a Jack-n-Jill bathroom. Second floor finished laundry room. 2 HVAC systems. Covered front porch and covered rear deck. Landscaped with Irrigation system.
5 Bedroom Home in St. John - $774,000
