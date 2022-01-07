5 Bedroom Home in St. John - $789,900

Come see your future home now! A beautiful 4009 Sqft house in Saint John's hottest subdivision THE PRESERVES that will not be on the market long. This home features 5 bedrooms 5 bathrooms and a 3 car garage. Main floor master bedroom with TWO closets. Upstairs bedrooms features 1 3/4 bathroom and a jack and jill bathroom. Hardwood floor main level with walkout above ground patio. A finished walkout basement that leads to lower patio! Home feature's two AC units (one for basement /main floor second for upper floor). Schedule your appointment today!