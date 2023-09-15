Welcome to your dream home! This stunning property boasts luxurious amenities and exquisite finishes throughout, with a prime location backing up to a tranquil stocked pond. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by a grand foyer with soaring ceilings and lots of natural light. The main floor bedroom is complete with a newly remodeled bath. The spacious living areas are perfect for entertaining with a newly finished deck. The gorgeous finished basement includes a full kitchen, making it perfect for related living or hosting guests. Step outside to the new paver patio and firepit area. With 5 bedrooms and a bonus room, there is plenty of space for everyone in this magnificent home. The heated 3 car garage includes one 30ft bay, perfect size to store your boat or other outside toys. Located in a highly sought-after Willow Ridge neighborhood, this home offers the ultimate in privacy and seclusion, while still being just minutes away from everything. Schedule your tour today!