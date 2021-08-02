5 Bedroom Home in St. John - $884,900

 Skip to main content
ABSOLUTELY AMAZING MOTHER-IN-LAW SUITE inside this 2-story CUSTOM HOME. The house is built on .53 acres and situated on a cul-de-sac with BREATHE-TAKING wooded views, rod iron fence surrounding the in-ground heated SWIMMING POOL, with automated cover. The house includes a total of 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms with a LARGE finished bonus room that can be used as a 6th bedroom, playroom or game room. The master bedroom includes tray ceilings, walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with a freestanding soaking tub and tiled shower. Hand-scrapped hardwoods are throughout the main first floor with an office/study, and a dining room with a pass through to the open-concept kitchen, breakfast area and Great Room. This STUNNING kitchen features tons of storage, including a large walk-in pantry, HUGE Island with quartz countertops, and buffet with a built-in wine cooler.See attached docs for further marketing remarks

