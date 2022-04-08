5 Bedroom Home in St. John - $950,000

Spacious brick and stone 2 story on pond lot in the Gates of St John. 2 story entry way with curved wood staircase and tile floor. Formal dining room and flex space with custom shutters and moldings finish off the front of the main level. The large great room and kitchen are open concept with stone wood burning fireplace, custom made cabinets, coffee bar, built in SubZeros, and Wolf 48 range. Lots of main floor storage with extra pantry closets and a separate mud room. The oversized sliding door leads to a great backyard with large patio, in-ground pool, cabana and masonry outdoor fireplace. Upstairs find a large primary suite with walk in shower and spa tub. Large secondary bedrooms offer plenty of room to spread out, the bonus room can be 5th bed or used for rec/office space. The full 10ft finished basement has custom built ins, wet bar, full bath, extra room, and movie theater. 3 car garage is extra deep with high ceilings, possibilities are endless for storage and car lifts.