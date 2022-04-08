Spacious brick and stone 2 story on pond lot in the Gates of St John. 2 story entry way with curved wood staircase and tile floor. Formal dining room and flex space with custom shutters and moldings finish off the front of the main level. The large great room and kitchen are open concept with stone wood burning fireplace, custom made cabinets, coffee bar, built in SubZeros, and Wolf 48 range. Lots of main floor storage with extra pantry closets and a separate mud room. The oversized sliding door leads to a great backyard with large patio, in-ground pool, cabana and masonry outdoor fireplace. Upstairs find a large primary suite with walk in shower and spa tub. Large secondary bedrooms offer plenty of room to spread out, the bonus room can be 5th bed or used for rec/office space. The full 10ft finished basement has custom built ins, wet bar, full bath, extra room, and movie theater. 3 car garage is extra deep with high ceilings, possibilities are endless for storage and car lifts.
5 Bedroom Home in St. John - $950,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Crown Point man in coma after explosion left him with 3rd-degree burns, initial 1% chance of survival
"When you hear he has less than 1% chance of survival, the wind just leaves your lungs. You don't know what to say. It's a shock," Jeffrey Valles said.
WATCH NOW: Suspected 'Interstate 65 Killer' identified 30 years after homicides; Region family reacts to news
Law enforcement officials said modern DNA analysis helped them identify the man responsible for killing three women in the late-1980s while they worked overnight shifts at motels off Interstate 65.
After more than eight decades of selling groceries in the Region, the Weiss family is moving on to other business ventures.
Ariana Taylor was last seen wearing a red sweater, cut-up blue jeans and red and white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.
A 27-year-old Chicago man died Friday after being shot multiple times in the 5500 block of State Line Avenue in Hammond, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
Thousands of Northwest Indiana households face steep utility increases that will nearly double water rates and increase sewer rates by as much as 56%.
Marcus A. Ross, 28, was taken into custody Saturday after Hammond officers went to his apartment with a search warrant and found him waiting for his landlord to deliver a key, court records state.
A male driver is dead after running through a stop sign late Monday morning and being struck by a school bus that did not have any children onboard, Porter County police say.
"We're the first cat cafe in Northwest Indiana. ... People come in from all over and say, 'Oh my gosh cats, this is the cutest thing we've ever seen.'"
Police identified the men as suspects in the homicide after finding a pendant with wings at the crime scene that contained a photograph of a 21-year-old man killed in Gary in May 2020, records show.