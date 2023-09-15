Indulge in lakeside living at its finest with this remarkable home boasting 80 feet of pristine shoreline. Many updates! Enter the foyer to a sweeping open staircase and continue on the main level to the living and dining rooms, gathering room with fireplace adjacent to the newly remodeled kitchen. The culinary haven has a huge island, SubZero refrigerator/freezer, dual wall ovens, microwave drawer, hand cut soapstone counters. Completing the main level are the sunroom overlooking the lake, den/office/workout room. laundry, and 2 half baths. Upper level has 3 bedrooms each with its own bath. Imagine cozy nights in the master suite with fireplace and sumptuous bathroom. Lower level walkout includes a rec room with fireplace and wet bar (full kitchen) and 2 bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Incredible lakefront views from most rooms and the deck, lakeside deck and firepit. Boat dock and boat lift included. Oversized 3 car garage. Move right in and begin a beautiful lifestyle!