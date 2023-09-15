JUST WHAT YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! A LAKEFRONT RANCH WITH 96 FT OF SHORELINE. Meticulously maintained lovely home with a 3 car garage. Walk from the foyer into the lovely living room overlooking the lake, dining room then the kitchen (new microwave and refrigerator) which opens to the gathering room with fireplace and overlooks the lake. There are 2 skylights., there are 3 bedrooms, a full bath in the hall and a main bedroom with an ensuite bath.Completing the main level are a laundry room, half bath and lovely screened porch which overlooks the lake.The lower level walkout has 2 bedrooms, a bath with shower, rec room with wet bar and fireplace and a huge storage/workshop.There is also a built in storage room accessible from the outside for lawn and yard equipment. Enjoy 3 decks, a whole house generator, updated electrical panel and gutter guards.. The beautifully landscaped lot winds down to the boat dock with newer canopy. Move right in and enjoy the carefree lake lifestyle.