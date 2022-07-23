5 Bedroom Home in Winfield - $649,000

MOVE-IN READY IN 21 DAYSNEW CONSTRUCTION!Deer Creek EstatesThis 5 bed/2.5 bath/2-story/3-car garage, just over 3,000SFBeautiful 2-story foyer and formal dining with custom wall details. 2-story gathering rm with a custom open railing staircase & direct vented fireplace with custom mantel and wall detailing. Main level also includes a flex rm (perfect for an in home office), formal living rm, 1/2 bath, mud rm, walk in pantry, open concept kitchen and dinette.Upstairs is the primary suite which has a vaulted cathedral ceiling, free standing tub & tiled shower, dbl vanity & WIC.3 additional bedrms, full bath w/ deep soaker tub & tile surround, & dbl vanity.Upgrades: 9ft basement and main floor, insulated garage door with windows, solid core interior doors, Anderson double hung windows, Medallion cabinetry, 92% high efficiency Carrier furnace, tankless water heater, irrigation, and landscapingAWARD WINNING CP SCHOOLS! 1hr commute to Chicago