5 things you need to see on the 2one9.NWI app

Dyer Summer Fest

1. 10 places to have a cheap date. 

Looking to take your significant other out, but don't want to break the bank? We got you covered. Find out where the cheap — and free — stuff is in the Region. 

2. Meet Bruce Chronister.

Guitarist and vocalist Bruce Chronister is probably playing at a dive bar near you soon. You should go. Here's why.

3. Watch the magic happen.

We go behind the scenes at Three Floyds brewery to talk to head chef Jack Green. Find out why the wings are dry-rubbed, not sauced. (Hint: It has to do with beer.)

4. Listen to the game. 

Our e-game wizard is talking to the best gamers from across the country this week ahead of the world championships in Las Vegas. Get tips from the pros. 

5. Free tacos!

Find out who's giving out free tacos this week. We know. So can you. 

Download the 2one9.nwi app from the Apple and Windows store to get all this and much more. 

