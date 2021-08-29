5 tips for fostering a successful hybrid workplace

Instead, managers need to evaluate performance based on what an employee accomplishes. Setting objectives and key performance indicators can help managers more accurately assess someone’s contribution, Jarvis says.

“It’s about the output, regardless of how it’s getting done,” Jarvis says.

5. RETHINK OLD OFFICE HABITS

This applies to everything from hiring to onboarding to asking for input.

If you have a question or are stuck on a project, for example, you can stand up and look around the office for someone to help, or you can reach out to your team via a messaging tool like Slack, Microsoft Teams or Google Hangouts.

One option limits input to those in your immediate physical space. The other gives everyone an equal chance to participate.

With hiring, Lessonly opted to conduct all interviews remotely, even if a candidate was local, to avoid giving an advantage to candidates who interview in person. And all new hires go through the same virtual onboarding process using the company’s own product, an e-learning management platform.

“Ask yourself: ‘Is the person who is on-site at an advantage?’” Jarvis says. “If the answer is yes, what can you do through tech or other resources to balance that out?"

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Kelsey Sheehy is a writer at NerdWallet.

