On Saturday, September 19, 2020, family members and friends gathered at Patrician Banquet Hall in Schererville, IN to celebrate the 50th Wedding Anniversary of Mary Anne (Muta) and Elden LaHayne at a Western Style Hoedown.

Elden and Mary Anne began their courtship in 1964 while students at TFN High School in Calumet City. After getting married they lived in Hammond, IN until they retired as business owners of LaHayne Funeral Homes, in Hammond and are now residing in Schererville, IN.