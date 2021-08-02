6 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $479,900

Your new home awaits on a wooded, private cul-de-sac in Falling Waters! Enter through the majestic covered porch to the main floor featuring hardwood floors & volume ceilings. Off the grand foyer is a den/office; architectural columns set apart formal DR. Enjoy cozy gatherings around the fireplace in large LR. Open concept kitchen makes it easy to entertain w/ amenities such as granite countertops & backsplash, solid birch cabinets, SS appliances including double oven & 2 pantries. Enjoy your coffee in the breakfast nook leading to patio overlooking backyard. Master suite could be main floor BR or guest quarters. Includes bath w/ soaker tub, tiled shower, dual vanity & walk-in closet. Laundry room & 1/2 bath finish off main level. Upstairs - large master suite w/ sitting area & bath; 3 add'l BRs & bath w/ separate dual vanity area. Let's not forget about the huge walk-out, finished basement featuring 8' ceilings, exercise room, wet bar, 6th BR, bath w/ tiled shower & 2 storage rooms.