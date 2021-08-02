Your new home awaits on a wooded, private cul-de-sac in Falling Waters! Enter through the majestic covered porch to the main floor featuring hardwood floors & volume ceilings. Off the grand foyer is a den/office; architectural columns set apart formal DR. Enjoy cozy gatherings around the fireplace in large LR. Open concept kitchen makes it easy to entertain w/ amenities such as granite countertops & backsplash, solid birch cabinets, SS appliances including double oven & 2 pantries. Enjoy your coffee in the breakfast nook leading to patio overlooking backyard. Master suite could be main floor BR or guest quarters. Includes bath w/ soaker tub, tiled shower, dual vanity & walk-in closet. Laundry room & 1/2 bath finish off main level. Upstairs - large master suite w/ sitting area & bath; 3 add'l BRs & bath w/ separate dual vanity area. Let's not forget about the huge walk-out, finished basement featuring 8' ceilings, exercise room, wet bar, 6th BR, bath w/ tiled shower & 2 storage rooms.
6 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $479,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kelli Kniola is charged with four counts of child molesting, two counts of child exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography, all felonies, a court document states.
- Updated
A Whiting police officer, who was working a security detail for Pierogi Fest, saw several people fighting about 1 a.m. Sunday in an alley in the 1200 block of 119th Avenue, according to court records.
- Updated
A man faces murder and other charges for the 2018 homicide of 39-year-old Davita Ward, whose body was found "burned beyond recognition" in her car.
- Updated
"Critical race theory is not a topic that we feel belongs in a K-12 classroom," Superintendent Todd Terrill said.
- Updated
A Crown Point man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening, police said.
- Updated
A federal grand jury has indicted Elizabeth Harris on a felony count alleging she defrauded the Social Security Administration out of $192,659.
- Updated
Kelli Kniola was caught by the purported victim on a video recording saying she abused her, "because I am a sexual deviant," according to a charging document.
Scott Sanders, a 57-year-old Valparaiso resident, was declared dead at the scene by the Porter County coroner's office.
- Updated
The circumstances of the vehicle theft and the man's motives are under investigation.
- Updated
A 55-year-old man wanted on multiple warrants, including charges of murder and attempted murder, has been identified as the person shot and killed by members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in Calumet City Tuesday afternoon.