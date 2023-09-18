Prestigious White Hawk Subdivision Two/Story all brick Home with top of the line finishes and construction. The cobblestone driveway leads up to an oversized 3 car garage. Entering through the main entry door, you'll be amazed by the foyers 20 ft. ceiling height and the Spiral Stair Case winding up to an open bridge and the upper level bedrooms. The Formal Dining Room compliments a recessed, lighted trey ceiling, chandelier, and Brazilian cherry wood floors. The formal living room has fireplace, 20ft honey combed ceiling, w/full view of the in-ground pool. Down the hallway, you'll be immensely satisfied with the large kitchen boasting 40 Custom Cherry Cabinets, Granite Counters, Island w/GraniteTop/ Sink, all appliances included. Kitchen is open to Great Room with fireplace, surround sound, w/full view of the in-ground pool. Large Main floor Bedroom Suite has full bath, walk-in closet and view of the Golf Course. The upstairs includes four bedrooms and 2 baths. Basement is unfinished,