Luxury meets Design w/ this Exquisite Custom Built All Brick 6 Bed, 7 Bath, 7000+ Finished SQ FT 2 Story home w/ Attached Related Living/In-Law Suite and Heated 3.5 Car Garage in Beautiful Community Estates of Munster. This home has everything you'd want and more! Features: Hand Scraped Hardwood Floors, Custom Lighting & Ceiling Fans Throughout, Remote Control Blinds, Formal Dining Room, Open Concept Kitchen & Living Room, SS Appliances, Granite Tops, Soft-Close Cabinetry, Llibrary & Office w/ Vaulted Ceilings, French Doors & Custom Built-ins, Crown Moulding, 3 Laundry Areas, 2 Kitchens, All Appliances Stay! Home Theater System with Built-in Surround Sound, Wet Bar w/Wine Rack & Cooler, Fireplace, 4 Bedrooms w/ Attached En-Suites, Laundry Shoot, Storage Rooms, In-Ground Sprinklers, Circular Driveway, Security Camera System, Chair Lift, Premium Pond View Lot & Much More! Just minutes from Highways,Shopping, Restaurants, Hospital's, Highly Rated Munster Schools, Centennial Park & More!