So much space! Where else will you find SIX BEDROOMS, over 3,500 square feet and four bathrooms?This gorgeous, loved home is in desirable Camden Woods and has everything you could need. The main level has great flow with a living/dining combo and a huge, eat in kitchen that flows right into your light and bright gathering room with fireplace AND it has 9-ft ceilings throughout! A main floor bedroom is now used as a play room but could flex to any type of space you need. Upstairs you'll find four more great sized bedrooms including a large primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings, a walk in closet and en suite with tub and shower. In the lower level you'll find a recently finished, huge basement rec room, storage and a bedroom and beautiful bathroom. Outside you'll get all the privacy you need with NO NEIGHBORS behind you or on one side. This great, scenic view is capped with a full fence, patio and pergola. Close to parks, ponds and route 30 for an easy commute. Low HOA