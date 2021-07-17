 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
60th Anniversary Celebration
ANNIVERSARY

60th Anniversary Celebration

60eb9f936e1f8.photo_1-JPG.jpg
Picasa

William T. Smith and Ruth A. (Scheuer) Smith celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a renewal of vows at their home in Valparaiso surrounded by their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Bill and Ruth met in high school at East Gary Edison and went on to marry July 15, 1961. They raised their 5 children in Lake Station Indiana before moving to Valparaiso. Bill retired from the Portage Township School District after working 34 years as a middle school math teacher. Ruth worked as a registered nurse 28 years and retired from St. Mary Medical Center. During their retirement, they enjoy home renovations and spending time with their family.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts