60th Anniversary Celebration

William T. Smith and Ruth A. (Scheuer) Smith celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a renewal of vows at their home in Valparaiso surrounded by their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Bill and Ruth met in high school at East Gary Edison and went on to marry July 15, 1961. They raised their 5 children in Lake Station Indiana before moving to Valparaiso. Bill retired from the Portage Township School District after working 34 years as a middle school math teacher. Ruth worked as a registered nurse 28 years and retired from St. Mary Medical Center. During their retirement, they enjoy home renovations and spending time with their family.