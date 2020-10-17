60th Anniversary

Jack & Carolynn Conley of Cedar Lake, IN (formerly of Dolton, IL) celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on October 8, 2020. There was a family celebration held at their home on October 11. The couple met while growing up in Dolton and were married on October 8,1960. The couple have 5 children. Cathy Womack and husband Randy of Lowell, IN. Jack Conley Jr. and wife Cindy of Lowell, IN. Cindy Dressler and husband Mark of Wilmington, NC. Dan Conley and wife Ginnie of Wheatfield, IN & Jamie Lebeter and husband Brian of Brownsburg, IN. They have 11 grandchildren. Jessica, Brian, Carly, Jared, Travis, Trevor, Brandon, Jacob, Misty, Liam & Journey.They also have 3 great grandchildren. Braxton, Easton & Ellis. Jack & Carol are still active owners of their company Midwest Accurate Grinding in Lowell, IN.