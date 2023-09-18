ZONED R3! BRAND NEW ROOF! This large 2 story would make a great single family residence with related living or can be made into a Multi unit, per the assessor's classification. It is gutted and ready to rehab. It has high ceilings and plenty of space to make many bedrooms or open-concept living spaces. Sits on an oversized lot. Lake Ridge School District. Schedule your showing today!
7 Bedroom Home in Gary - $60,000
