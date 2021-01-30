70 years and counting

It all started when Catherine was a cashier at the Paramount Theater in Hammond. Lyndell was an usher at the Hohman theater. From there bus rides and a lot of walking kept these two very busy. She graduated from Bishop Noll and he from George Rogers Clark. Married at St. Joseph’s in downtown Hammond by Monsignor Jansen. Then after a few years in North Hammond the growing couple moved to Hessville in 1959 to raise their 3 sons. George & Doris, Dennis & Michelle, Russell & Sherry. We produced 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. Now they are abiding their time together under the same rules and regulations all Americans are, under quarantine, just waiting for the time so they can get back to the casino and spend more of the money and our inheritance.