 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
70 years and counting

70 years and counting

From the Celebrations: Happy Anniversary, Dave and Bobbi! series

It all started when Catherine was a cashier at the Paramount Theater in Hammond. Lyndell was an usher at the Hohman theater. From there bus rides and a lot of walking kept these two very busy. She graduated from Bishop Noll and he from George Rogers Clark. Married at St. Joseph’s in downtown Hammond by Monsignor Jansen. Then after a few years in North Hammond the growing couple moved to Hessville in 1959 to raise their 3 sons. George & Doris, Dennis & Michelle, Russell & Sherry. We produced 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. Now they are abiding their time together under the same rules and regulations all Americans are, under quarantine, just waiting for the time so they can get back to the casino and spend more of the money and our inheritance. 

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts