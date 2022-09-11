'A Borrowed Distant View' art exhibits opens at South Suburban College

SOUTH HOLLAND — Artist John Gutierrez’s “A Borrowed Distant View” solo exhibition recently opened at South Suburban College in South Holland.

The Art & Design Department of South Suburban College is presenting the artwork of the New Mexico-based artist in the Dorothea Thiel Gallery on the fourth floor of the South Suburban College Main Campus at 15800 South State Street in South Holland.

Gutierrez has worked in a variety of artistic mediums over the last 30 years, including oils, acrylics, clay, terracotta, plaster, copper, bronze, fiberglass, electroforming, liquid resins and a variety of stones.

"Gutierrez lives in Las Cruces, New Mexico where he creates paintings and sculptures in his studio. His work reflects an array of personal interests including ancient civilizations, world history, and music," South Suburban College said in a press release. "Gutierrez’s exposure to a rich diversity of the cultures and the natural surroundings of the West have significantly influenced his work."

"A Borrowed Distant View" is open through Sept. 30. An artist reception will take place at 1 p.m. Sept. 28.

"Gutierrez believes an intimate and accurate interpretation of a subject can only be rendered after it has been filtered through the mind and soul of the artist," South Suburban College said in a press release. "These feelings and energy then flow from the mind through the hand of the artist in order to create the sculpture or painting. The result is a reflected impression to the viewer who embraces the feelings and emotions dictated by the artist through his work."

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

The Dorothea Thiel Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.